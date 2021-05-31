More areas under storm signals as 'Dante' maintains strength

Himawari-8/US NOAA imagery

MANILA - More areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind signals as tropical storm Dante (international name: Choi-wan) maintained its strength, the state weather bureau said late Monday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Dante was spotted at 10 p.m. approximately 375 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph.

TCWS No.1, which may cause slight damage to some houses of very light materials or makeshift structures, are hoisted over the following areas:

the eastern portion of Sorsogon (City of Sorsogon, Magallanes, Bulan, Juban, Irosin, Santa Magdalena, Matnog, Bulusan, Barcelona, Casiguran, Gubat, Prieto Diaz)

the eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu)

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

the eastern portion of Leyte (Leyte, Capoocan, Kananga, Jaro, Dagami, Burauen, Ormoc City, Javier, Mahaplag, Abuyog, Macarthur, Mayorga, La Paz, Dulag, Julita, Tolosa, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Palo, Tacloban City, Santa Fe, Pastrana, Alangalang, San Miguel, Barugo, Tunga, Carigara, Babatngon)

the eastern portion of Southern Leyte (Sogod, Libagon, Saint Bernard, San Juan, Anahawan, Hinundayan, Silago, Hinunangan)

Dinagat Islands

Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

The weather agency said the country's fourth tropical cyclone this year will continue moving northwestward until Wednesday. It is also likely to pass close to the eastern coast of Bicol region and Eastern Visayas between Tuesday night and Wednesday night, where it is also likely to make landfall.

The weather disturbance is expected to reach severe tropical storm category by Wednesday before dissipating throughout its movement.

From PAGASA

Due to Dante, PAGASA said that moderate to heavy rains may prevail over Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur between Monday night to Tuesday night.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also likely over Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Cebu, Bohol, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Soccsksargen, and the rest of Caraga and Davao Region.

The bureau warned of isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods), and rain-induced landslides are possible in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

PAGASA also warned of rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas and Caraga (2.5 to 4.5 m). Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts over these waters.



"Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions," the agency said.

A 71-year-old man was found dead early Monday after being swept by floods brought by tropical storm Dante in Davao del Sur, police said.

In Davao de Oro, the local governments of Compostela and Monkayo suspended classes in all levels in public and private schools on Monday because of the storm.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center.



RELATED VIDEO