House OKs bill seeking changes in children's television council, other measures

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on final reading House Bill 9183, which seeks to change the composition of the Advisory Committee of the National Council for Children's Television.

Passed by 249 lawmakers without opposition, the bill will be transmitted to the Senate for its own consideration.

According to its congressional fact sheet, the measure seeks to ensure that the formulation of national policies pertaining to children’s television programs and broadcasts is imbued with the wisdom and perspectives of stakeholders who can contribute significantly to the empowerment of children through television as a medium.

It creates an advisory committee that will assist the National Council for Children's Television in the formulation of national policies pertaining to children’s broadcast programs and the implementation of these policies.

The House also passed on Tuesday the following on final reading:

House Bill 9300 or the proposed "Mandatory Environmental Insurance Coverage Act"

House Bill 9343 or the "Capital Market Development Act"

House Bill 9350 or the "One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act"

House Bill 7725 or the "Parking Operations and Fees Regulation Act"

House Bill 9072 or the "Free Annual Medical Check-up Act"

House Bill 9004 or the "Lifelong Learning Development Framework (LLDF) Act"

House Bill 9087, which seeks to grant survivorship benefits to surviving legitimate spouse and dependent children of deceased retired National Prosecution Service members.

