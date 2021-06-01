Ex-solon Andaya survives gun attack in CamSur

MANILA - A former lawmaker survived an ambush by gunmen on motorcycle in Pili town in Camarines Sur early Tuesday, police said.

Former Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr. was driving along Maharlika Highway in Barangay Palestina when a riding-in-tandem opened fire at his vehicle at 5:45 a.m., police said.

Andaya emerged unharmed from the incident. Two empty shells of .45 pistol were recovered at the crime scene.

The Bicol police created a special provincial investigating team to find out the motive of the incident and identities of the assailants.

"Tayo po ang nag-deploy na ng karagdagan pulis sa lugar upang alisin ang pangamba sa ating mga kababayan na naroon," Police Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, regional director of Bicol police, said in a statement.

(We have deployed additional police officers in the area to appease worries of residents in the area.)

"Makakaasa po kayo na kami ay makikipagtulungan sa mga witnesses at mga local government official ng Camarines Sur upang mapabilis na pagtukoy at pagresolba sa insidenteng ito," he added.

(You can be assured we will coordinate with witnesses and local officials of Camarines Sur to solve this incident.)

Andaya is a former first district representative of Camarines Sur and majority floor leader of the House of Representatives.

