DILG finishes cash aid distribution for NCR Plus residents: Año

MANILA - Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Monday said government has completed its cash assistance distribution for residents in the "NCR Plus" bubble, who were affected by the strict lockdown in the region from March 29 to April 11 this year.

Nearly 23 million or 22,915,422 residents of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, and Cavite have received financial aid, Año said in a taped public briefing.

A total of P22,889,119,154 worth of cash assistance have been distributed to the affected population of NCR Plus who lost income and had to shut down their businesses as cases of COVID-19 surged in late March this year.

Año said at least 8 LGUs will be returning more than P26 million in excess funds that were unused, to the Bureau of Treasury.

Earlier this month, several lawmakers called for a third stimulus measure to give 108 million Filipinos P2,000 each, regardless of social class or age, to help them deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Last year, the government also provided financial assistance to 18 million families through Social Amelioration Program, which is mandated by Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan To Heal As One Act. The emergency subsidy ranged between P5,000 and P8,000.

RELATED VIDEO