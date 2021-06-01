DFA: 14 more Filipinos abroad die of COVID-19; total cases rise to 19,765

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 18,765 as 11 new cases were recorded Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA also reported 16 new recoveries and 14 new fatalities.

Today's number of new fatalities is the highest since May 7, when DFA reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 6,534, while 12,037 have recovered, and 1,194 have died.

There are currently 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,317 in the Asia Pacific, 930 in Europe, 4,172 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,235,467 people. The tally includes 21,012 deaths, 1,161,252 recoveries, and 53,203 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 170.7 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.5 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

