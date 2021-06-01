Cebu Pacific cancels Dubai flights June 1-15

MANILA - Cebu Pacific Air on Tuesday canceled its flights to and from Dubai on June 1-15 after government banned travelers from the United Arab Emirates from entering the country due to COVID-19 concerns.

Cebu Pacific said in a statement that affected passengers can select their preferred and alternate options through its website (https://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight) up to 30 days from the date of their departure.

They can rebook, store the amount of their ticket into a travel fund, or get a refund, the air carrier said.

Cebu Pacific assured it will "continue to operate all other domestic and international flights as scheduled."



"Before going to the airport, passengers are advised to check the real-time status of flights on our website: https://bit.ly/CEBFlightStatusCheck, along with travel requirements, safety protocols, and frequently asked questions (FAQs) via https://bit.ly/CEBFlightReminders," it said.

Passengers were advised to update their contact details through https://bit.ly/CEBUpdateInfo to receive notifications on their flight.

They can reach out also through Charlie the chatbot on the Cebu Pacific website, or through the airline's official Facebook and Twitter accounts, the carrier said.

RELATED VIDEO