American priest who arrived in the Philippines with MacArthur dies

MANILA - Rev. Fr. James Jay Timothy Thomas Patrick Paul Ferry, who first came in the Philippines with the legendary American general Douglas MacArthur, passed away last May 28 due to pneumonia.

He was 95 years old.

Fr. Jim Ferry, as he was fondly called, was a corpsman of the US Navy during the Second World War when he first arrived in the Philippines, and then later became a surgical nurse.

He left the country for a few years and came back in 1956 after he was ordained a priest of the Maryknoll Congregation.

The American priest spent 50 years of his life in the Philippines doing various ministries for the Catholic Church, including teaching in seminaries.

Whenever asked about his voyage with MacArthur, the priest often says, "No, it was Gen. MacArthur who came with me. He boarded my ship."

Fr. Jim Ferry served as the vicar for religious men and women in the Archdiocese of Manila.

In his homily at the funeral mass, Manila Apostolic Administrator Bioshop Broderick Pabillo hailed the priest's contribution to the Church.

"Father Ferry always went out of his way to serve the Lord. He was a dedicated servant of God," the bishop said.

The priest would've celebrated his 96th birthday on June 7. He was born in New York City.

His first assignment in the Philippines was in Paete, Laguna before he was sent to Mindanao for more pastoral works, which he described as "wonderful years of mission work."

He also served as regional superior of the Maryknoll in the Philippines.

"We are fortunate in the Archdiocese of Manila that Father Ferry has been active up to the last moment of his life," Pabillo said.

Fr. Jim Ferry was laid to rest at the tombs of the Religious of the Virgin Mary congregation in Marikina City.

