Signal No. 1 still up in Batanes as 'Betty' continues to move north

Satellite image of Typhoon Betty. PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes as typhoon Betty continues to move north, the state weather bureau said late Wednesday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Betty was last located 450 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes as of 10 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 150 kph.

It is currently moving northward at 10 kph, and is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility between Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Signal no. 1 is still raised over Batanes, where winds could damage structures made of light materials and break some trees, the weather forecaster said.

PAGASA also said Betty is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat in the next three days.

From Wednesday night to Thursday night, heavy rainfall may be experienced in Ilocos Sur, La Union, Abra, Benguet, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Aklan, Antique, northern portion of mainland Palawan, Cuyo Islands and Calamian Islands.

Occidental Mindoro may also experience accumulated rainfall between 100 to 200 millimeter.

“Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days,” PAGASA said.

Betty is expected to steadily weaken as it moves farther away from the Philippines. It may be downgraded into a severe tropical storm by Thursday, PAGASA said.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

