LIST: Canceled sea trips on May 31 due to bad weather

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Wednesday said it canceled some sea trips across Luzon and Visayas provinces due to gale warnings and bad weather enhanced by Typhoon Betty.



Here's the list of 27 canceled trips as of 1 p.m. on May 31, according to the PCG.

PMO WESTERN LEYTE/BILIRAN

• Supercat from Ormoc City to Cebu City: 8:30 a.m.

• Supercat from Ormoc City to Cebu City: 3:30 p.m.

• MBCA Leopards Sea Runner from Ubay, Bohol to Hilongos, Leyte

• MBCA Leopards Sea Runner from Hilongos, Leyte to Ubay, Bohol

• Ocean Ferries Inc.: Cebu to Palompon

• Ocean Ferries Inc.: Palompon to Cebu

• Ormoc to Cebu: 8:30 a.m. and 12 nn.

PMO NEGROS ORIENTAL/SIQUIJOR

• Momovillage Panglao: Larena to Tagbilaran

• Aleson Shipping Lines Inc./MV Ciara Joie 3

Route: Siquijor - Dumaguete

• Ocean Fast Ferries INC./ MV Oceanjet 888

Route: Siquijor - Dumaguete

PMO PALAWAN

• MV November Cattleya - Coron to El Nido

• MV Ma. Rebecca - Manila to Iloilo via Cuyo

PMO BICOL

• MV RMLC FERRY 1 - Baseport Legazpi to Rapu-Rapu, Albay

• MV RRBTC (RORo Vessels) Baseport Legazpi to Rapu-Rapu, Albay

• Bulan, Sorsogon to Ticao Island, Masbate

• MV Mobo ng Kho Shipping Lines, Inc. for Mobo, Masbate - Pio Duran, Albay route

• MV Monreal of Kho Shipping Lines, Inc. for Mobo, Masbate - Pio Duran, Albay route

• San Pascual, Masbate to Pasacao Camarines Sur

PMO NBB NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, BACOLOD, BANAGO

• M/V KAN UGONG 1 trip: Sebaste, Sebunag Port to Pulupandan Port

• M/V KAN UGONG 1 trip: Pulupandan Port to Sebaste, Sebunag Port

PMO NCR SOUTH

• TMO Pasig – Coron

• TMO Pasig – Cuyo

• TMO Pasig - Puerto Princesa

PMO BATANGAS

Batangas Port

• All fastcrafts

PMO MINDORO

• Montenegro Shipping Lines: Roxas-Caticlan