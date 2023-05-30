MANILA—The alliance agreements signed by various political parties with the Lakas–Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) on Monday reaffirm support not only for Speaker Martin Romualdez but also for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his legislative agenda, a House official said Tuesday.

The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), National Unity Party (NUP), Nacionalista Party (NP), Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), Party-list Coalition Foundation Inc. (PCFI), Partido Navoteño, and Centrist Democratic Party of the Philippines (CDP) were those who signed their agreements reaffirming their support for Romualdez and Marcos Jr.

The parties inked the agreement amid persistent rumors of a coup against Speaker Martin Romualdez by former President and Pampanga 1st District Rep. Gloria Arroyo.

It also came after Vice President Sara Duterte bolted the Lakas-CMD when the House demoted Arroyo from senior deputy speaker to deputy speaker.

"We have to reiterate because as I have said earlier, we have to pass certain measures which (are) agreed in the Senate, the House, and the executive department in the (Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council) that we have to accomplish," House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe told reporters.

Dalipe explained that it really was in support of the President's legislative agenda. The House already accomplished 33 of the 42 bills on the President's list of priority bills.

"It was a reiteration of the manifestation of support and cooperation because we in the House would like to work together, especially on the laws that were proposed to be passed and agreed in the LEDAC ... As a House, we have 300 plus members and we would want the House to be united, and we together with the other parties— the Lakas-CMD plus the other parties—reaffirmed that commitment of support to the House leadership and most especially to the House Speaker," he said.

Dalipe did not comment further on Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman's call for the leadership to divulge the supposed plot against Romualdez.

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco, meanwhile explained that the agreement only covers the life of the 19th Congress.

"Iyung date kasi na 'yun, that the formal ending of the 19th Congress so we cannot make any commitments beyond the life of the 19th Congress ... 'Di natin alam who will take over 'di ba, who will be the leader, the Speaker. The Lakas-CMD cannot conclude an agreement beyond their term," Velasco said.

Under the agreement, "both parties agree to give their full and unqualified support to the 17th President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and to give their full support on the legislative agenda of the President of the Republic of the Philippines."

According to Romualdez's office, the agreement will "remain in full force and effect until the 19th Congress adjourns in 2025."



The statement cited the House Speaker as saying that the commitment between the political parties was "a clear signal of their unwavering commitment to work together for the passage of the pro-people legislative agenda of President Marcos."

“It also emphasizes the importance of unity and cooperation among all political parties. This is a critical message at a time when the country is facing a number of challenges,” Romualdez said.

Arroyo has repeatedly denied the alleged coup, blasting reports that it "had the blessings" of First Lady Liza Marcos.

Meanwhile, Romualdez has slammed alleged attempts to destabilize the House of Representatives, saying that the House was "in order."

In a statement after Duterte-Carpio left the Lakas-CMD, the Vice President said her public service cannot be "poisoned by political toxicity or undermined by execrable political power play."

