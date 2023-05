Phivolcs image

MANILA — A 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit Quezon province on Tuesday late evening, Phivolcs said.

The temblor occurred 14 kilometers northeast of Infanta town at 11:22 p.m. with a depth of 5 km.

Intensity 2 was felt in Makati City, Quezon City, Manila and San Juan City.

Instrumental intensity 5 was experienced in Polilio, Quezon.

Phivolcs said aftershocks and damage to structure are unlikely.

RELATED VIDEO