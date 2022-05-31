UP releases results of college admission for 2022-2023

It's out!

The University of the Philippines has released the results of applications for admission to UP Academic Year 2022-2023.

In a statement, the UP Office of Admissions encouraged applicants to visit the application portal according to the time slot corresponding to the first letter of their surname.

8:00 AM-10:59 AM A to F

11 AM-1:59 PM G to M

2 PM-4:59 PM N to S

5 PM-7:59 PM T to Z

8 PM onwards A to Z [free for all)

Applicants will need the username and password they used during the application period to access the results: https://upadmissionsonline.up.edu.ph/

"For questions and assistance, please contact the Office of Admissions by sending an email message to upcollegeapplications.oadms@up.edu.ph. You may also contact them via their official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/UPSystemOfficeOfAdmissions/," the university said.



UP suspended the UP College Admissions Test (UPCAT) to select freshmen for Academic Year (AY) 2022-2023, citing "immense" logistical challenges as the country continued to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

UP said it would instead use its "admission scoring model," which was first used to select first-year students for AY 2021-2022. The model largely considers an applicant's academic performance in high school.

The Ateneo de Manila University and University of Santo Tomas (UST) also suspended their college entrance exams to choose freshmen for AY 2022-2023 due to the pandemic.