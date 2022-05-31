UAE nagluluksa sa pagpanaw ni HH Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

ABU -DHABI - Bumuhos ang pakikiramay kasunod ng pagpanaw ng Presidente ng United Arab Emirates na si His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Isa sa mga nagpahatid ng pakikiramay ang kinatawan ng Pilipinas na si Ambassador Hjayceelyn Quintana.

“With profound sadness, the Filipinos join our Emirati brothers and sisters in deeply mourning the passing of the believed leader of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan,” pahayag ni Quintana.

Dagdag pa ni Quintana dahil sa labinwalong taong liderato ni Sheikh Khalifa naging economic powerhouse ang UAE.

“His Highness Sheikh Khalifa was a great leader who showed great kindness and hospitality to thousands of Filipinos who have considered the UAE their home away from home,” pahayag ni Consul General Renato Duenas, Philippine Consulate General, Dubai.

Inilarawan naman ni Duenas si Sheikh Khalifa bilang mahusay na lider na nagpakita ng kabutihan sa napakaraming Pilipino na itinuturing ang UAE na kanilang home away from home. Nakidalamhati rin ang mga Filipino community leader ng Abu Dhabi at Dubai.

“The Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi expresses its heartfelt condolences to the UAE Government and the people of the UAE of the passing of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nayhan. May Allah rest his soul in peace,” sabi ni Engr. Renante Abellanosa, Chairman, Bayanihan Council, Abu Dhabi.

“The Filipino community would like to express our deepest condolences to the people & government of the UAE on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Khalifa is a great leader and made a significant impact in the lives of Filipinos who have considered the UAE their second home and his kindness and generosity that reached up to the Philippines thru its humanitarian assistance,” sabi ni Ericson Reyes, Dubai Filipino Social Club President.

Inilibing ang mga labi ni His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sa Al Bateen cemetery.

Ang half-brother ni Sheikh Khalifa na si Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed ang pumalit sa kanyang naiwang pwesto.

May apatnapung araw na state mourning at naka-half-mast ang bandila ng UAE. Sa labinwalong taong pamumuno ni Sheikh Khalifa, umunlad ang UAE at nakilala sa larangan ng pandaigdigang ekonomiya at seguridad.

Para sa mga Pinoy, si Sheikh Khalifa ay hindi malilimutan bilang lider na maka-Diyos, makatao, at matulungin.

