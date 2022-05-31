Commuters line up to take the EDSA Bus Carousel at the Main Avenue station Cubao, Quezon City on April 13, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The slow uptick in cases in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon is not worrisome, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The Philippines remains at low risk case classification despite 13 of 17 regions registering a positive 2-week growth rate, according to Dr. Beverly Ho, concurrent director of the DOH Disease Prevention and Control and Health Promotion bureaus.

The country's COVID-19 positivity rate, or the number of patients who test positive for the virus, rose to 1.2 percent but this increase does not translate to more hospitalizations, she said.

The healthcare utilization rate remains low risk at 17.2 percent for bed occupancy and 16.81 percent for intensive care unit admissions.

"Ang mga nasabing pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID ay small increases sa ngayon at wala pang dapat ipangamba dahil most of our island groups ay may less than 100 daily reported cases simula noong April 2022," she told reporters.

(The increase in COVID cases is small for now and there's no need to worry because most of our island groups have less than 100 daily reported cases since April 2022.)

"Ang mga nakikitang pagtaas ng kaso ay 'di nagta-translate sa pagtaas ng admission sa ating mga hospital."

(The rise in cases does not translate into hospital admissions.)

An increase in cases was observed in the capital region and its neighboring provinces (NCR Plus areas) Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, and other parts of Luzon since mid-May, Ho said.

COVID-19 cases in the Visayas and Mindanao remain on "a flat trend with low case counts," according to the DOH.

"'Yung ating (NCR) Plus areas at ibang areas nakakita na ng mabagal na pagbaba ng kaso nitong mga nakaraang araw," Ho noted.

(NCR Plus and other areas saw a decline in cases in recent days.)

The public is urged to continue observing minimum health standards and to get vaccinated and boosted to avoid infection, Ho said.

More than 70.85 million people have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, the DOH website showed, of whom, some 14 million have received their first booster dose. There are also 142,000 people have been given second booster shots.

Of the fully vaccinated population, 6.7 million are elderly, 9 million are immunocompromised persons, 2.7 million are children ages 5 to 11, and 9.4 million are teens, according to Ho.

The Philippines has recorded a total of 3.69 million COVID-19 cases since January 30, 2020, of which 2,448 were active as of Monday.