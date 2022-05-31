School principal, election officer shot in Maguindanao

MANILA — A school principal and election officer survived separate shooting incidents in Maguindanao province Monday.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), 58-year-old Baimhon Ambalgan, principal of Campo Elementary School in Paglat town, was injured after she was shot by 2 yet unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen Monday afternoon.

PNP BARMM Regional Director BGen. Arthur Cabalona said Ambalgan was riding her car with her daughter when they were shot at by the perpetrators using a .45 caliber pistol.

The principal suffered gunshot wounds on her left shoulder and underarm, Cabalona said.

Before Ambalgan's shooting, another such incident also happened Monday afternoon, this time in Barangay Sambolawan.

Police identified the victim as Norijean Hangkal, the election officer of Datu Salibo, Maguindanao. Her election aide Sadam Linggaw was wounded in the incident.

The shooting happened when the victims were on their way to Datu Piang, Maguindanao.

"They were fired upon by an undetermined firearm. Norijean was not hit, though her car was hit in the front and back. All these are now under investigation to identify the possible suspects and gather other information to file appropriate cases," Cabalona said.

PNP BARMM is still investigating the possible motive behind the shootings, but clarified that both incidents were not election-related.

Cabalona, however, said that they are looking at the possibility that personal grudge motivated the shooting on Ambalgan.

— Report from Lerio Bompat, ABS-CBN News