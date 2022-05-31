Robredo thanks volunteers as telemedicine program ends

Vice President Leni Robredo looks on as health workers inoculate San Fernando, Pampanga residents under the A4 category against COVID-19 during the Office of the Vice President’s Vaccine Express initiative at the Laus Convention Center on Sept. 17, 2021. Jay Ganzon, OVP/File

MANILA — Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday thanked all those who volunteered for her office's "Bayanihan E-Konsulta" program as it came to a close.

“Lubos ang aking pasasalamat sa lahat ng nakasama natin: sa ating volunteer doctors, call/chat agents, EMS teams, and to my OVP family,” Robredo said in a tweet.

(I am very thankful to those who were with us: our volunteer doctors, call/chat agents, EMS teams, and to my OVP family.)

She noted that the project has attended to more than 58,000 people, including non-COVID patients since it was launched in April 2021.

She said a total of 947 doctors and 1,761 call and chat agents volunteered their services.

“At sa lahat ng mga kababayan na ating natulungan sa Bayanihan E-Konsulta, malaking karangalan po para sa amin na kayo ay mapaglingkuran,” Robredo said.

(And to all of our fellowmen who were helped by the Bayanihan E-Konsulta, it has been a huge honor for us to serve you.)

Robredo's office launched the said telemedicine program at the height of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The program's end comes a month before Robredo's term expires on June 30, after which she will be succeeded by Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Robredo had congratulated Duterte-Carpio for her win, vowing to answer any questions that the outgoing Davao City mayor may have to ensure a smooth transition of power.

"Please be advised that we are ready to meet to answer any questions you may have regarding the Office of the Vice President and to take all necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition," Robredo said in a letter to her successor.

“Again, congratulations, and all the best,” she added.

