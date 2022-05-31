Robredo 'at peace' with poll outcome, says spokesman

Vice President Leni Robredo gives a post-election statement from her home in Magarao, Camarines Norte in the early hours of May 10, 2022 while her daughters, Aika, Tricia, and Jillian, watch from the sidelines. VP Leni Media Bureau handout

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo is doing "good" after the national elections, her spokesperson said Tuesday.

Robredo had placed second in the presidential race, garnering 15,035,773 votes or half of the figure President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos received.

"She's good. To begin with even before the election results came in, she was already in a good place. She was at peace, she was ready to accept what outcome might happen," her spokesperson lawyer Barry Gutierrez told ANC's Headstart.

"Then after she was able to attend her daughter's graduation in New York, I think it was a much-needed reward for her. We've been working nonstop for the last 6 years."

When asked if Robredo would give a formal concession, Gutierrez said the Vice president would "definitely attempt to address that in the remaining 30 days."

"I think everything that needs to be said has been said. She has been very clear from the start. That's something that can still happen but it’s up to her," he said.

"We waited for 6 years on our end and that was never given to us in the aftermath of the 2016 election. The VP is someone who has been always very gracious to people she has met through her office."

Personal meeting with VP-elect Sara Duterte?

Robredo would be "more than happy" to meet with Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio to brief her on the OVP's programs, Gutierrez said.

The Vice President had congratulated her successor in a letter and said her office would meet with Duterte's team to ensure a smooth transition.

"Obviously if VP-elect Sara Duterte would want to meet with VP Leni that would be easy to arrange and I'm sure she will be very happy to have that meeting," Gutierrez said.

It is also up to Duterte whether to continue Robredo's programs.

"We will offer definitely to brief them on the entire scope of activities conducted by OVP over the last 6 years, including all flagship programs, COVID initiatives, it’s up to the team of incoming VP…whether she would want to continue many of these programs," he said.

"The main difference is she will be running an executive department. A VP that runs an executive department generally focuses their work on that department."