People get their second COVID-19 booster shot at a vaccination site inside a mall in Manila on April 26, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Philippines recorded 133 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

Tuesday's new cases are the lowest in nearly two weeks, or since May 18, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

The number of active cases is 2,415. Of the fresh infections, 63 are from Metro Manila.

The country's total cases has climbed to 3,690,581.

The first confirmed coronavirus infection in the Philippines was reported on January 30, 2020, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China were the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Data from the Department of Health showed the number of deaths at 60,455, with no new death recorded Sunday. The total recoveries also reached 3,627,711.

From May 23 to 29, the country recorded 1,317 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 188 per day, which is 8.8 percent higher than the cases reported from the previous week, the DOH said.

The DOH earlier announced the detection of the highly transmissible omicron BA.4 subvariant from a Filipino who traveled from the Middle East earlier in May.

Some 70 million or 78.72 percent of the target 90 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. Of those who received their primary series, 14 million have received their booster shots.

Malacañang announced that Metro Manila will remain under Alert level 1 until the middle of June.

The Philippines will likely keep Alert Level 1 as the lowest step in COVID-19 restrictions until President Rodrigo Duterte's term ends on June 30, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols, especially wearing of face masks.

