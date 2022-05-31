PhilHealth looks into 'downcasing' of claims

MANILA - First there was “upcasing” or claiming for worse diseases from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation or Philhealth.

Now comes “downcasing” or the reverse, claiming for simpler diseases from the state health fund.

This was revealed during the hearing of the House Committee on the North Luzon Growth Quadrangle at the Batasan Pambansa today.

PhilHealth executives told lawmakers there have been reports of downcasing in claims.

"I understand that the concern of Congressman Lara might be under deduction of benefit by the hospital. In that case, I think it should be treated as fraud. It should be reported to PhilHealth... especially if the hospital involved has filed a claim with a higher case rate than what was deducted to the patient," Dennis Adre, Philhealth Regional Vice President for Region 1, told the hearing.

“Marami kaming naririnig na ganoon. Noong unang panahon ang tawag diyan upcasing, yung simple ginagawang grabe. Ngayon nababago na. Downcasing naman. Yung grabe ginagawang simple," Walter Bacareza, Office of the Area Vice President for Area I, also told the lawmakers.

“May mga facilities din kasi na hindi sila pwedeng mag-avail, lalong lalo na yung COVID. Mga COVID, moderate pneumonia natin. May mga hospital facilities lang na pwedeng mag-claim ng COVID moderate pneumonia. Tama yung sabi ni Sir Dennis, hospitals should be reported kung nag-a-under deduct sila kasi pwede silang makasuhan. In this way kasi, pwede siyang ma-settle—tama yung sabi ni Sir Waway—na dapat may regular consultation with the facilities to ensure to them that we’re paying such claim. Tama din po yung ibibigay nilang benefit para sa ating mga members,” Dominga Gadgad, Philhealth Regional Vice President for CAR, also said.

PhilHealth Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Eli Dino Santos called for the filing of cases. “The recourse is to file case or cases against the healthcare providers for under deducting the benefits of a member and claiming a larger amount as claims by the provider.“

Bacareza said downcasing is to the detriment of PhilHealth members.

“In this case apektado yung member ng PhilHealth kasi instead of the hospital giving him a higher benefit, sa takot na di niya mabayaran…. Palagi kaming nagsa-slash, binibigay yung lower. So again we are asking every Filipino na naka-experience ng ganyan to let us know so we can file the necessary… or call the attention of the facility,” Bacareza said.

Bacareza however said reports of downcasing are few.

“Hindi naman marami. Comparatively speaking, ngayon we are receiving information na may downcasing. Baliktad naman yung… for fear of not being paid by PhilHealth. So we also need to engage our facilities in order to boost also their confidence in PhilHealth. Because of our engagement talaga, per case nire-reconcile natin sa kanila,“ Bacareza said.

Earlier in the hearing, Santos maintained PhilHealth’s commitment to pay hospital claims that are in order and compliant to rules and regulations.

“Otherwise, claims submitted needing compliance, questionable or in violation of the policy will be denied or returned back to hospitals for compliance or submission of requirements. Hence, the seeming discrepancy in figures between PhilHealth and the hospitals may be due, in large part, to differences in accounting treatments. During reconciliation meetings with a number of hospitals, it was noted that these facilities have been including Denied and Return-to-Hospital (RTH)2 claims in their accounts receivables. Further, claims that purportedly have yet to be paid by PhilHealth are actually settled already,” Santos said.

Santos explained that PhilHealth is also mandated to process claims within 60 days per Section 47, Letter l of the Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of the National Health Insurance Act of 2013 (RA7875 as amended by RA9241 and 10606).

“This is to give the corporation ample time to review the claims for completeness and more importantly for fraud. However, some facilities still insist on payments immediately upon submission of claims documents “ Santos said.

Santos also took the opportunity to justify the premium increase introduced this year through PhilHealth Advisory No. 2022-0010 as authorized by Section 10 of Republic Act No. 11223.

“I would like to assure the committee that this increase is vital in the attainment of the goals of UHC. With funding for PhilHealth’s Indirect Contributors already lacking in the past years, this increase for the Direct Contributors is crucial to achieve advancements in the plans of the Corporation,“ Santos said.

“I can never stress enough the importance of protecting the National Health Insurance Fund; a pool borne of every hardworking Filipinos’ collective contribution, to afford everyone a fighting chance to pursue a healthy life unburdened by medical conditions,“ Santos added.

As prescribed in Sec. 10, RA 11223 or the Universal Health Care Act, all Direct Contributors are advised that the premium rate for CY 2022 is 4.0%, with an income floor of P10,000 and income ceiling of P80,000 effective January 2022. Adjusted premium rate will take effect in the Electronic Premium Remittance System (EPRS) and PhilHealth Member Portal starting the applicable month of June 2022. 1% premium rate differential be settled until Dec. 31, 2022

