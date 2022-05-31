Marcos Jr. meets lawmakers for SONA, legislative agenda

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with incoming and incumbent members of Congress to talk about his first State of the Nation Address in July. Handout photo

MANILA - President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday held a meeting with incoming and incumbent members of Congress to discuss his administration’s legislative agenda and details of his first State of the Nation Address in July.

The Senate was represented by the following:

Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri

Sen. Nancy Binay

Sen.Ronald Dela Rosa

Sen. Lito Lapid

Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr.

Incoming Sen. JV Ejercito

Incoming Sen. Jinggoy Estrada

Incoming Sen. Loren Legarda

Incoming Sen. Raffy Tulfo

The House contingent was composed of House Majority Leader Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and Isabela Rep. Tonypet Albano.

“Observers also believed that the government will have a healthy relationship between the executive and legislative branches as the three major parts of the Philippines—Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao—are well represented,” Marcos Jr.’s camp said in a press release.

Marcos Jr.’s camp noted that the meeting happened after Zubiri said in an earlier interview that the President-elect “wants to shape up the legislative agenda immediately.”

“He instructed me and incoming Speaker Romualdez to sit down and discussed possible legislative agenda for the Sona [state of the nation address], discussions for the Sona,” Zubiri said.

“Zubiri who is rumored to be vying for the top Senate post led the senators in discussing legislative plans for the next six years of the Marcos administration while Romualdez who is poised to become the next Speaker presented programs on the part of the House,” the press release read.

Zubiri is reportedly vying to become Senate President, while Romualdez’s House speakership next Congress was endorsed by current Speaker Lord Allan Velasco and former Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

“This [meeting] developed as Senate insiders also disclosed that there were strong indications that Migz is a cinch to bag the Senate presidency as he has the number to muster the majority against his closest rival Sen. Cynthia Villar,” the Marcos Jr. camp said.

“Zubiri , however, did not discuss the possibility of term-sharing during his visit to BBM,” it added.

Zubiri was one of the senatorial candidates Marcos Jr. endorsed in the run up to the 2022 national elections. Romualdez is the incoming President’s first cousin.