Marcos greets 'BFF' Sara Duterte happy birthday

MANILA - President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday called Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio his "BFF", as his vice presidential running mate celebrates her 44th birthday.

BFF usually stands for "Best Friend Forever."

"Happy Birthday Mme Vice President!" Marcos said in a Facebook post.

"Cheers to the best running mate and BFF anyone could wish for!" he said.

Last year, Marcos Jr. and Sen. Imee Marcos - his elder sister - flew to Davao City to celebrate Duterte-Carpio's birthday.

The senator denied that the alliance between Marcos and Duterte-Carpio was formed on that occasion, but in a more recent interview said that they had to go to Davao to woo the support of President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter.

Marcos Jr. and Duterte-Carpio's first public appearance together was during the wedding of Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr.'s daughter in November 2021, where they served as godparents.

Revilla is a member of Lakas-CMD, the party of Duterte-Carpio and House Majority Leader Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, a cousin of the incoming President.

Duterte-Carpio - who has been named Education Secretary under Marcos' administration - quelled rumors that she has a rift with Marcos Jr. after reports that they had separate campaign teams despite their alliance.

"Seeing the way things are at the moment, I expect that people who want to see the new administration to fail will fabricate intrigues about my loyalty and the DND (Department of National Defense) position to break the UniTeam," Duterte-Carpio said in an earlier statement.

It was Liloan town mayor Christina Frasco - Duterte-Carpio's campaign spokesperson - who earlier told ANC's Headstart that the Vice President-elect wanted to be appointed Defense secretary.

Hours later, Marcos Jr.'s camp announced that Duterte-Carpio had already agreed to take on the role of Education secretary. Frasco was eventually named as the new administration's Tourism chief.

Last week, Marcos gave Duterte-Carpio a tight but brief hug as the Davao City Mayor greeted him at the House of Representatives' executive lounge before they were officially proclaimed as the winners of the 2022 national elections.