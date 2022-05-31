A view of cherry blossoms in full bloom on South Korea's southern island of Jeju, March 29, 2022. EPA-EFE/Yonhap South Korea

MANILA (UPDATE) — Filipino tourists will be allowed to visit South Korea's Jeju Island as well as the coastal county of Yangyang and its nearby areas from this week.

In a Facebook post, the South Korean Embassy in the Philippines announced that their government would "allow visa-free entry to Jeju Island and Yangyang starting 1 June 2022."

The move aims to "promote people-to-people exchanges between Korea and the Philippines via tourism," the embassy said.

Filipino tourists can visit Jeju, dubbed "South Korea's Hawaii" for its pristine beaches and scenic mountains, through direct flights only and can stay up to 30 days.

"Some airlines are reportedly planning to schedule direct flights from the Philippines to Jeju soon. However, tourists are not permitted to travel to other regions outside Jeju," the embassy said.

Tourists planning to enter the country through Yangyang — a county in Gangwon province — are "required to book a group tour program arranged by a designated travel agency."

Filipinos going to Yangyang can stay for up to 15 days and travel around Gangwon province and the neighboring Seoul Metropolitan Area. However, tourists must return to the Philippines from Yangyang International Airport, the embassy added.

The embassy advised tourists to visit its website for further details and reminded them to comply with existing health protocols in their destination.

Last May 19, the South Korean Embassy announced it would resume the issuance of tourist visas for Filipinos, also starting on June 1.

