Kontribusyon ng Pinoy architects sa UAE tampok sa Dubai

DUBAI - Naging sentro ng idinaos na United Architects of the Philippines Dubai International Conference ang mahahalagang kontribusyon ng mga Pilipinong arkitekto sa United Arab Emirates.

Kabilang sina Malaya Fabros, Arvin Quides, Patrick Soriano, Marissa Mercado, Dennis Trinio, Mark Jim, Jeffrey Lopez at Jay Bertoldo sa walong natatanging Pinoy architect na nagbahagi ng kani-kanilang mga kwento na kinapulutan ng aral at inspirasyon ng mga nanood sa conference.

“It gives me the motivation to do the same to others, share the challenges, the experience of being a Filipino architect in this fast-growing development of the United Arab Emirates,” sabi ni Bodderek Almilla, UAP member.

Dinaluhan din ang conference ng mga opisyal ng gobyerno ng Pilipinas tulad nina Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel, Congressman Weslie Gatchalian, Congressman Christopher “Toff” de Venecia, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez at Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn Quintana.

Nabigyang diin din sa pagtitipon ang Philippine Creative Industries Development Act na layong maibangon ang creative industries mula sa dagok ng pandemya at para makapag-apply ang artists at creative practitioners ng suporta mula sa national government.

“It sort of creates a sense of pride it also affects a person’s mental health, kapag nakikita mong maraming magaganda around you, mas mai-inspire ka,” saad ni De Venecia.

Paraan ito para marinig ng mga mambabatas ang suhestyon ng mga nasa industriya.

“Kung ano man yung concerns nila and how we can further strengthen and improve this bill ay pwede nilang paratingin sa amin and that’s the reason why we are here in this program,” sabi ni Gatchalian.

Samantala, bago nagtapos ang Expo 2020 Dubai, ginanap din doon ang selebrasyon ng ika-47 na anibersaryo ng pagkakatatag ng United Architects of the Philippines.

