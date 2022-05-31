Then vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte greets supporters during a grand rally at the Lima Commercial Estate along the border of Lipa and Malvar Batangas on April 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte wished his daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio good health and success as the next vice-president as she celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, his spokesperson said.

Duterte had disagreed with his daughter's vice presidential run after she topped early surveys for the presidency. He even threatened to challenge her for the no. 2 job, before filing a candidacy for senator, which he later withdrew.

"The President's wishes for our VP-elect are good health and success for her role as the second-highest official of the land," acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar told reporters.

Duterte-Carpio had enjoyed a lead of around 22 million votes over her closest rival in the May 9 vice presidential race, Sen. Francis Pangilinan.

Her running-mate President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meanwhile received some 31.6 million votes, more than double the tally of outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo.

Duterte-Carpio, who turned 44 on Tuesday, is set to take her oath of office as the 15th vice-president of the Philippines on June 19. But her 6-year term of office will only start on June 30, as stated in the constitution.

Cabinet Secretary Melvin Matibag earlier in the day said it was unclear yet whether the President would attend his daughter's inauguration.

Last week, the Vice President-elect said her camp had yet to send invitations for her inauguration.

"Wala pa, wala pang napag-uusapan na ganon," Matibag said during a chance interview at the "Duterte Legacy Summit" in the Philippine International Convention Center.

(It has yet to be discussed.)

Duterte-Carpio recently said she has not talked to the President since August last year.

