Video from Popoy De Vera's Facebook

Thanksgiving dinner organized by officials' spouses: Matibag

MANILA (UPDATE)— President Rodrigo Duterte serenaded Cabinet officials after what might be his last meeting with them on Monday night, based on a video posted on social media.

A video shared by Prospero de Vera, chairman of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), showed Duterte belting the last lines of "Ikaw," popularly sang by "Asia's Songbird" Regine Velasquez during a dinner.

The President and the Cabinet secretaries' spouses sponsored the event, Cabinet Secretary Melvin Matibag said.

"Medyo (somehow) light moment, the President rendered some songs and also some of the Cabinet officials rendered songs, more of the pleasantries. I think it was a celebrated, a tribute also to the men and women of the Cabinet," Matibag told reporters in a chance interview at the "Duterte Legacy Summit" event in Pasay City.

The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra and a singer accompanied the outgoing President, who has said he might teach in his hometown Davao City when he steps down from office.

The President can also be seen seated with his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña. His former spokesman, defeated Senate candidate Harry Roque, was also present during the event.

This was not the first time the tough-talking President sang the OPM hit. He performed his own rendition of the same song on Vice Ganda's "GGV" in 2015.

Acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said the event where the 77-year-old performed was sort of a thanksgiving.

"It was sort of a thanksgiving dinner hosted by PRRD for his Cabinet," Andanar said in a message to reporters.

Matibag, meanwhile, described Monday night's event as a "despedida" or going-away party for top officials.

"Yes, last night. Despedida, celebration of what the Cabinet of the administration had achieved," he said.

The Presidential Communications Operations Office earlier in the day said the Cabinet meeting focused on government's "several projects and programs."

On Monday, Medialdea said the President has already packed his things a few months ago as he prepares to vacate Malacañang.

He will step down on June 30 as President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. officially succeeds him.