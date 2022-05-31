Children line-up to get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Pasig City General Hospital in Pasig City on October 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday urged the incoming Marcos administration to strengthen the country's primary care services and boost health systems in localities.

Health Undersecretary Mario Villaverde said the passage of landmark laws Universal Health Care Act, Notifiable Diseases Act, and Malasakit Centers Act could be the foundation of the next set of officials to improve the country's health care.

He noted that primary care services should also be strengthened through the "important" laws.

"Kung titingnan natin, ang pinaka-importanteng ituloy ng susunod na administrasyon ay ang integration ng ating local health system para maresolba yung fragmentation ng delivery ng health services," said Villaverde in a press briefing with reporters for the "Duterte Legacy Summit" event.

(If we look at it, the most important thing that the next administration should continue is the integration of our local health system to fix the fragmentation of health services.)

"Ganoon rin po, kailangan mapalakas yung ating primary care. Ito po ang frontline na services na ibibigay ng gobyerno sa ating mga mamamayan kaya kailangan palakasin ang primary care services," he added.

(We need to strengthen our primary care. These are our frontline services that we give to the public.)

These include, he said, increasing the capacity of hospitals, creating more barangay health stations, and strengthening the managerial skills of health workers.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"[Ito ay para] maipatupad nila itong mga sinasaad ng ating panibagong batas. So yun po ang very critical na dapat ipagpatuloy na susunod na administrasyon," he said.

(This is so they can implement the new laws properly. So it is critical that these will be continued by the next administration.)

"Para mabigay ang mga dapat na serbisyong pangkalusugan, ituloy yung Build, Build, Build sa ating health facilities para ma-expand yung mga capacity ng ating hospitals, mga ward, mga beds, additional beds for our hospitals, at ganoon din po yung mga health centers at barangay health stations. Kasi yan ang mga frontline services."

(The government must continue the Build, Build, Build in our health facilities to expand the capacity of our hospitals, wards, beds, and additional beds for our hospitals. This also goes to health centers and barangay health stations because these are frontline services.)

Local governments nationwide relied primarily on smaller health units in cities as authorities monitored the rise in COVID-19 infections and the vaccination rollout.

Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs) have also helped contain and keep track of fresh and active infections, as localities implemented granular lockdowns when the country shifted to a 5-tier COVID-19 alert level.

"Importante po dito, at ito ang isa sa major goal ng Universal Health Care... Kailangan din po na ang ating pamahalaang lokal ay i-establish nila yung ating special health fund kasi makakatulong po ito para masuportahan ang health services ng ating local health units," Villaverde said.

(The government must establish its special health fund because it will help support our local health units' health services. This is important and among the major goals of the Universal Health Care.)

The Universal Health Care Law grants every Filipino eligibility and access to preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative, and palliative health services, delivered either as population-based or individual-based health services.

Health authorities have described the Malasakit Centers Law, meanwhile, as the "one-stop shop" for health concerns.