MAYNILA - Bahagyang tumaas ang COVID-19 risk level ng 13 sa 17 rehiyon sa bansa, ayon sa Department of Health (DOH).

Ayon sa DOH, nasa low risk na mula minimum risk ang klasipikasyon ng Metro Manila, Region 12, Calabarzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Region 9, Ilocos Region, Caraga, Mimaropa, Region 11, Region 7, Region 6, Region 5.

Ito ay dahil sa pagtala ng positive 2-week growth rate.

Pero ayon kay DOH Technical Advisory Group member Dr. Edsel Salvana, mas mababa ito sa inaasahan nilang bilang ng mga madadagdag na mga kaso matapos ang halalan.

"We actually expected an increase much higher than this. What we’re seeing now is 200 cases per day. What that is telling me, even as we increase our mobility drastically, we’re not seeing a drastic increases in cases. Why is that? Because our interventions are working. Everyone’s wearing their mask, vaccinated, people are getting boosted," ani Salvana.

Limang bagong kaso ng BA.2.12.1 sublineage ng omicron COVID-19 variant ang naitala ng Philippine Genome Center.

Lahat ng bagong kaso ay galing sa Western Visayas, kung saan tatlo ay returning overseas Filipino mula Amerika habang 2 ang local cases.

Tapos na silang lahat sa kanilang isolation at itinuturing nang recovered.

Tingin naman ni Salvana ay dapat manatili pa rin ang testing requirement para sa mga naturukan na ng booster na papasok sa bansa.

"What we're seeing is that these cases especially among vaccinated are mild, they are manageable and healthcare system is not being threatened by these cases. At this point I don't see any signals where we have to lockdown or make changes to our current policies where we have to tighten up again because it's inevitable, because the tests are not perfect. One or 2 would get thru but because we already have a high level of immunity in the population and continue to use masks," ani Salvana.

Paalala naman ni Dr. Beverly Ho ng DOH Health Promotions Bureau na dapat nagpapatuloy pa rin ang pag-iingat sa kabila ng niluwagang restrictions.

"Despite na mas maluwag ang ating restrictions, nariyan pa rin ang COVID kaya kailangan po patuloy lang ang pag-iingat natin at preparasyon sa more activites na face-to-case. So kailangan double up on our protection," ani Ho.

-- Ulat ni Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News