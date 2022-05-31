ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged the Nueva Ecija Local School Board for allegedly hiring ineligible public school teachers, contrary to pertinent rules of the Department of Education (DepEd) and other government institutions.

In the 2021 Annual Audit Report on the Nueva Ecija provincial government, state auditors noted the hiring of 45 out of 110 teachers who were non-passers of the Licensure Examination for Teachers.

The report noted that there are exemptions in the hiring of non-LET passers to be assigned to remote areas, but the local school board was not able to provide proof that offers were made to enlisted names in the Registry of Qualified Applicants.

COA said hiring policies are formulated to offer equal opportunity to professionals who meet the minimum requirements and to uplift the quality of basic education in the country.

“As observed, these policies were disregarded thus, the goal to implement an effective and efficient screening and selection system for PLSB Teachers was not met and therefore, the undertaken process of selection was deficient, inconsistent with the said goal,” the auditors said in the report.

The local school board focal person told the auditors that the hiring of non-LET passers depends on the discretion of the district supervisor.

The board also said in its written reply to the commission that they concur with the observation that the prescribed qualification standards and procedures may have been overlooked.

“It was further narrated that management willingly commits to revisit the screening and selection procedures to fully comply with the qualification and procedural parameters set forth in applicable guidelines,” the auditors noted.

The report also mentioned the late delivery of self-learning modules for students for the academic first quarter which started on September 13 and ended on November 12.

Auditors noted that delivery and inspection took place on October 28, just a few days before the first quarter ended.

“Therefore, the timing of procurement was not in harmony with the season of necessity; rendering the purpose not served, indicative of ineffective use of fund,” the auditors said.

However, the provincial government said that despite the delay, the modules have been completely distributed and utilized, adding that the said delay was "beyond its control."

“Hence, no wasteful use of public funds was incurred,” the provincial government told state auditors.

