BI arrests 'rowdy, overstaying' American national in Cebu

MANILA — An American national living in Cebu was arrested by agents of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) over the weekend for allegedly being "rowdy" and causing trouble in his community.

Sunny Miller, 67, was arrested in Barangay Punta, San Remigio, Cebu, after being a subject of numerous complaints from his neighbors of being an "undesirable alien."

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said he ordered Miller's arrest after his office received a complaint from officials of Barangay Punta accusing the American natinal as "causing trouble and committing acts that disturbed the peace and threaten the lives of residents in the community."

“The complainants also alleged that he has been engaging in gainful business activities without the appropriate permit and visa in blatant violation of our immigration laws,” Morente added.

For his actions, Miller will be facing a deportation case before being issued an order to return to the United States by the BI board of commissioners.

BI intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. also noted that Miller has been allegedly overstaying in the Philippines.

Complainants also accused Miller of harassment and intimidation; the American had allegedly occupied a piece of land in the coastal area of the barrio, depriving fisherfolk from using the property for their livelihood.

Barangay officials in Punta, San Remigio had also declared Miller "persona non grata for acts that are contrary to morals, good customs, and public policy," Manahan said.

As of writing, Miller was detained at the BI Cebu facility while undergoing deportation proceedings.