Vico Sotto skipped chance to be jabbed with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday said he passed the chance to be inoculated with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine since it was in demand.

Sotto, the 57,858th vaccine recipient in the city's COVID-19 inoculation program, received his first AstraZeneca dose last May 22.

"Actually, noong nabakunahan ako, ang available ay AstraZeneca o Pfizer," Sotto said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

(Actually, when I was inoculated, AstraZeneca and Pfizer were available.)

"Actually, pinapapili nila ako [sa dalawa]. Pero sabi ko dahil maraming may gusto ng Pfizer, doon na lang ako sa less demand kasi baka mamaya sabihin, 'Dapat talaga Pfizer?' Pare-pareho lang naman po yan," he said.

(Actually, I was asked to choose between the 2 but I chose the one with less demand because there were a lot of people who wanted Pfizer, and if I chose that, others might says, 'He really had to get Pfizer?". All vaccines are the same anyway.)

Sotto told his constituents not to be picky when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine brands as all underwent several studies before being made available in the Philippines.

"'Wag na rin tayo mamili ng brand," he said.

(Let us not be picky when it comes to the brand.)

"Pakinggan na lang natin yung mga eksperto kapag sinabi nila na lahat ng brand okay yan, basta FDA approved."

(Let's listen to experts when they say that all brands are okay as long as it is approved by the FDA.)

Earlier this month, hundreds of Filipinos flocked to a hospital in Manila after reports that Pfizer jabs were available there.

The Department of Health has since urged local government units not to announce what vaccine brands are available in each inoculation site to avoid crowding.

The DOH earlier said that it is still having a hard time convincing Filipinos that all COVID-19 vaccine brands are safe.

A recent SWS survey earlier showed Filipinos from Visayas and Mindanao prefer to be inoculated with the product of China's Sinovac, while those from Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon want Pfizer jabs.

"This is really a challenge in terms of education and communication. Kasi ang natural tendency naman ng tao na mas prefer nila 'yung mga brands na naririnig nila," said Dr. Anna Ong-Lim, a member of the DOH technical advisory group.

(This is really a challenge in terms of education and communication because the natural tendency of people is to prefer brands they have heard of.)

"The challenge for us is to communicate the information so that people have a good basis for them to take these vaccines at magkaroon din sila ng confidence na ang mga bakunang ito ay dumaan sa masusi na pagbusisi ng mga expert groups," she said.

(The challenge for us is to communicate the information so that people have a good basis for them to take these vaccines and have confidence that these jabs were thoroughly scrutinized by expert groups.)

The Philippines has been using UK's AstraZeneca, American brand Pfizer, Sinovac, and Russia's Sputnik V in its inoculation program against COVID-19 that began March 1.

