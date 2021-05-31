Tropical storm Dante slightly intensifies; 1 dead in Davao del Sur

MANILA (UPDATE) - Tropical storm Dante slightly intensified on Monday morning and has left 1 dead after inundating Davao del Sur, authorities said.

Porperio Sabate Pilapil, 71, was found dead early Monday after being swept by floods brought by tropical storm Dante in Davao del Sur, police said.

Pilapil was on his way home aboard his bicycle on Sunday afternoon when he attempted to cross floodwaters and was swept away by the current, according to the Malalag Municipal Police.

In Davao de Oro, the local governments of Compostela and Monkayo suspended classes in all levels in public and private schools on Monday because of the storm.

The country's 4th storm this year was last estimated in the Philippine Sea, some 515 kilometers east northeast of Davao City as of 10 a.m., PAGASA senior weather specialist Chris Perez said in the weather bureau's 11 a.m. press briefing.

It was moving northwest at 20 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 75 kph near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph.

The storm's outer rainbands is forecast to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Caraga, Davao region, Soccsksargen, Bukidnon, and Misamis Oriental on Monday, according to Perez.

"Mapapansin po natin ang tinatayang pagkilos ng bagyong si Dante ay hindi inaasahang mag-landfall. Ngunit ang area of probability, maaaring lumihis pa," he told reporters.

(We can see on the forecast track that tropical storm Dante is unlikely to make landfall. However, it may still deviate in its area of probability.)

Dante is forecast to gradually intensify and reach severe tropical storm by Wednesday morning and will likely remain over the Philippine Sea, PAGASA said.

It is expected to continue moving generally northwest over the next two days and turn north northwestward on Thursday and northeastward on Friday, PAGASA added.

The storm is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Saturday, according to Perez.

LPA outside Philippine area of responsibility

The state weather bureau is also monitoring another low pressure area outside PAR, which was last spotted 1,890 km east of Mindanao.

The LPA has no direct effect to the country and has a low chance of developing into a storm, Perez said.

- With a report from Francis Magbanua and Hernel Tocmo