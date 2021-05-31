Trade cooperation among nations crucial in 'timely, equitable' vaccine rollout

A health worker prepares to administer the 2nd dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on May 29, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Enhanced cooperation among nations in terms of trade policies could speed up COVID-19 vaccination globally, a paper published by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation on Monday said.

Although tariff rates on vaccines for human use is "very low" across APEC economies, "the story is different" for products used to manufacture, store, distribute and administer vaccines, according to “Promoting Trade in Vaccines and Related Supplies and Equipment” by APEC senior analyst Carlos Kuriyama.

Glass vials and rubber stoppers have average tariffs of 6.3 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively.

Three main types of alcohol solutions needed to disinfect the skin before the jabs have record average rates of 77.2 percent, 29.5 percent and 14.6 percent, which are "kept high in some economies because of the products’ potential non-medicinal alternative uses," he said.

Kuriyama said the Asia Pacific region is responsible for most of the global COVID-19 vaccine production, where 4 members accounted for over 60 percent of the world's vials as of March 2021.

However, the region's inoculation rates are "grossly uneven among the membership."

A total of 85 percent of the 1.8 billion COVID-19 jabs to date have been administered in rich and upper-middle-income economies, the paper showed.

Kuriyama said at least 14.2 billion doses are needed to inoculate the world’s 7.9 billion people and achieve herd immunity.

"The pandemic will not be over anywhere unless it is over for everyone, everywhere. Cooperation in trade policy can contribute to timely and equitable access to vaccines in the region and around the world," Kuriyama said.

"Fighting any pandemic requires collective and multisectoral action," he added.

The Philippines is one of the 21 APEC member economies. It is not listed among the APEC contributors in the vaccination supplies and equipment chain presented by Kuriyama.

Several officials have been vocal in protesting vaccine "hoarding" by rich nations since last year.

In the Philippines, more than 1 million individuals have been fully vaccinated as over 5 million doses have been administered as of May 30.

The current rate of vaccination in the Philippines is 170,844 a day. At this rate, 70 million people will be vaccinated in 2.2 years, or by July 2023.

-- with a report from Warren De Guzman