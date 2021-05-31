Storm signal raised over parts of Northern, Eastern Samar as Dante maintains strength

PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical cyclone wind signals were raised in portions of Northern and Eastern Samar by the state weather bureau on Monday due to tropical storm Dante, which is projected to intensify further.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Dante was spotted at 4 p.m. approximately 375 km east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph.

TCWS No.1, which may cause slight damage to some houses of very light materials or makeshift structures, are hoisted over the following areas:

eastern portion of Northern Samar (Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Palapag, Laoang)

northeastern portion of Eastern Samar (Arteche, San Policarpo)

The weather agency said the country's fourth storm will likely remain over the Philippine Sea before moving northwestward in the next 36 hours. It will then turn north-northwestward on Wednesday afternoon and generally northeastward on Friday.

The weather disturbance is expected to reach severe tropical storm category by Wednesday before dissipating throughout its movement.

Due to Dante, PAGASA said that light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Caraga, Davao Region, Eastern Visayas, Bukidnon, and Misamis Oriental on Monday until Tuesday afternoon.

The bureau warned of isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods), and rain-induced landslides are possible in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

PAGASA also warned of moderate to rough seas, with waves of 1.2 to 2.8 meters over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.



"Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions," the agency said.

A 71-year-old man was found dead early Monday after being swept by floods brought by tropical storm Dante in Davao del Sur, police said.

In Davao de Oro, the local governments of Compostela and Monkayo suspended classes in all levels in public and private schools on Monday because of the storm.

