Duterte skips PDP-Laban meeting at center of allies' rift

President Rodrigo Duterte raises the hand of Sen. Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao during the latter's courtesy call to the Chief Executive at Malacañan on Nov. 14, 2016. Simeon Celi, Malacanang Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte skipped a meeting on Monday of his political party, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan’s (PDP-Laban), which is at the center of a disagreement between its members, Malacañang said.

The party's president Sen. Emmanuel Pacquiao last week ordered PDP-Laban members to ignore Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi's call for an assembly.

But Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque on Sunday revealed it was Duterte, PDP-Laban chairman, who instructed Cusi, the party's vice president, to lead the meeting.

Roque said the meeting was "not included [in the] official schedule."

The President's schedule is already "fully booked" with other appointments, his spokesman said in a press briefing.

Roque said he had no information on whether or not Pacquiao has sought a meeting with Duterte over the recent events.

Pacquiao earlier this May criticized Duterte's stance on China's incursions in the West Philippine Sea as "lacking."

In March, the boxing icon-turned-senator chided PDP-Laban members who urged Duterte to run as vice president in the 2022 elections, following suggestions that his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio was gunning for the presidency.

Duterte-Carpio topped a recent survey on most preferred presidential candidates, while Pacquiao trailed at fourth place.

The Duterte patriarch, 76, is not eligible for re-election.

He has repeatedly denied that his daughter would run in the 2022 presidential race. However, he "leaves to God" whether or not he would run for vice president, at least two of his aides said last week.

"If the President thinks it is God's will, he will make the proper announcement in due course," said Roque.

The PDP-Laban rift is "not at all" distracting Duterte from his duties, said his spokesman.

"As you can see, life continues on in Malacañang. Meetings are scheduled, meetings will be held, decisions will be made, decisions will be announced," Roque said.