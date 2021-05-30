OFWs going to Saudi Arabia still subject to quarantine if inoculated with China vaccines

Watch more in iWantTFC

Overseas Filipino workers deployed to Saudi Arabia will still need to be swabbed and quarantined for 10 days even if they have been inoculated with China-made COVID-19 vaccines, the labor department said Monday.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III confirmed OFWs deployed to the Arab state will need to undergo RT-PCR test and 10-day quarantine upon arrival if they are inoculated with vaccines made by Sinovac or Sinopharm.

"Tinatanggap pa rin pero kailangan dumaan pa rin sa quarantine at may [RT-PCR] pa rin, hindi kagaya nung Pfizer ka. Libre ka na, tuloy-tuloy pagpasok mo," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

The Philippines earlier suspended deployment of OFWs to Saudi Arabia following reports that deployed workers will need to shoulder the costs of the 10-day quarantine.

Social media posts also claimed that Riyadh will not allow entry of travelers inoculated with China-made vaccines such as Sinopharm and Sinovac.

The deployment ban was lifted Saturday after the Saudi government said it has mandated foreign employers to shoulder the travel protocol costs of OFWs upon arrival.

Bello said he had to ensure that employers would cover the costs of quarantine, which could run up to 3,500 Saudi riyals.



ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, May 31, 2021