MANILA — Wind signals in some areas have been lifted as Typhoon Betty continued to barrel towards the north of Luzon, the state weather bureau said Monday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Betty (international name Mawar) was last spotted 405 km east southeast of Basco, Batanes packing maximum winds of 155 kph and 190 kph gusts.

Despite lifting some tropical cyclone wind signals in eastern Luzon, particularly areas in Bicol Region, the weather agency maintained them in localities in the northern portion of the island.

PAGASA still hoisted TCWS No. 2 in the following areas where strong winds may damage houses made of light materials:

Batanes

Northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga)

Babuyan Islands

Areas under TCWS No. 1 where very light or no damage to low-risk structures is expected are:

The rest of mainland Cagayan

Isabela

Ilocos Norte

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin, Sadanga, Barlig)

Northern of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

PAGASA cautioned residents in parts of northern Luzon to brace for heavy rains between 50 and 200 millimeters until Tuesday evening, including Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union.

It also said that from Tuesday evening until Wednesday evening, accumulated rainfall of 100-200 mm will be experienced in the southern portion of Ilocos Sur and the northern portion of La Union, while 50-100 mm of showers will fall in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of La Union, Abra, Benguet, and the western portion of Mountain Province.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days," it warned.

The Betty-enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) may lead to occasional gusts in Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Quezon, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora that are not under any Wind Signal, PAGASA added.

The typhoon is projected to move northward slowly between Monday and Wednesday over the waters east of Batane before it gradually accelerates in the following days.

Betty may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, PAGASA said, as it is expected to steadily weaken over the next five days due to cooler ocean waters.

"Betty may be downgraded into a severe tropical storm on late Thursday or early Friday and into a tropical storm on late Friday or early Saturday," the weather agency said.

