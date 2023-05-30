Signal No. 2 still up in Batanes as 'Betty' continues to move slowly

Satellite image of Typhoon Betty. PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is still raised over Batanes as typhoon Betty continues to move slowly over the sea east of the province, the state weather bureau said.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Betty is now moving northward slowly, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 185 kph.

Signal No. 2 is still raised over Batanes, which has been experiencing strong winds and moderate to heavy rainfall due to the typhoon.

Signal No. 1, meanwhile, is hoisted over the following areas:

Northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, San Mariano, Dinapigue, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Gamu, Maconacon, Naguilian, Mallig)

Apayao

Eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Marcos, Pagudpud, Banna, Adams, Carasi, Dingras, Solsona, Dumalneg, Nueva Era)

Northern portion of Kalinga (City of Tabuk, Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal)

Northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

PAGASA said from Tuesday until Wednesday morning, 50 to 100 millimeters of rain was expected over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and the western portions of Abra and Benguet.

Betty is expected to continue moving slowly northward until Wednesday before gradually accelerating north northeastward by Thursday.

It may exit the Philippine area of responsibility by late Thursday to Friday early morning.

Betty is likewise expected to steadily weaken over the next 5 days due to "cooler ocean waters (caused by upwelling of cooler waters in its wake), dry air intrusion, and increasing vertical wind shear", and may be downgraded into a severe tropical storm by late Thursday or early Friday, PAGASA said.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

