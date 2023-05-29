Maharlika bill ginisa sa plenaryo ng Senado

MAYNILA — Patuloy ang paggisa ng mga senador sa kontrobersyal na pakulang Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF).

Nitong Lunes, kinuwestiyon ni Senate Minority Leader Sen. Koko Pimental ang pangangailangang sertipikahang urgent ang MIF.



Binasa ni Pimentel ang isang probisyon ng Konstitusyon -- Sec. 26, paragraph 2 ng Article VI -- kung saan ipinapaliwanag kung kailan lamang maaaring sertipikahang urgent ng pangulo ang isang panukalang batas.



“What is the public calamity which will be met by the immediate enactment of this measure?” tanong ni Pimentel kay Sen. Mark Villar, ang sponsor ng bill.



Sagot ni Villar, si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. ang mas nakakaalam kung anong emergency meron ang bansa kaya nito sinertipikahang urgent ang panukalang batas.



“The determination of urgency is something that is done by the executive, it is a matter that is purely executive,” paliwanag ni Villar.



Aminado siyang hindi magiging immediate ang solusyon sa problema ng kahirapan o poverty sa bansa.



“The emergency may not necessary be physical but it could be a financial, social or economic emergency. I can’t quantify as to what the immediate benefits… I can only say that the Maharlika can improve the situation. This is a measure that in the short term improve our economic situation,” sabi ni Villar.



Tinanong naman ni Pimentel kung ano ba talaga ang Maharlika Investment Corporation.



Sabi ni Villar, isang GOCC ang MIC na maituturing aniya bilang isang “special vehicle for investment”.



Pero tanong ni Pimentel, kung hindi naman pala bangko ang MIC ay bakit dinala ito sa Senate Committee on Banks.



“Without a doubt, this is a government owned or controlled corporation. It is not a bank… So why this was referred to the Committee on Banks? And why not to the proper committee which is the Committee on Public Corporation?” ani Pimentel.



Pero sabi ni Villar, una nang napagbotohan ng mga mambabatas ang naturang isyu kaya napunta ang panukalang Maharlika Investment Fund sa Committee on Banks.



MAHARLIKA LILIKHA NG 350,000 NA TRABAHO?



Inusisa rin ni Pimentel kung ilang trabaho ang direktang malilikha sa bansa sakaling mabuo ang MIC.



“According to their (National Economic Development Authority) initial projections, they’re looking at 350,000 additional employment generated during the medium term as a result of their investments,” sabi ni Villar.



Hindi kumbinsido si Pimentel na ganito kalaki ang bilang ng mga malilikhang trabaho sa MIC.



Pero paliwanag ni Villar, iba ang staff compliment sa MIC, at ang analysis ng NEDA ay batay sa magiging investment ng Maharlika sa iba't ibang sektor na lilikha ng trabaho para sa mga Pilipino.



FOREIGNERS SA MAHARLIKA INVESTMENT CORPORATION?



“Can a sovereign wealth fund actually include investors who are foreigners?” tanong pa ni Pimentel.



Sabi ni Villar, ang kontrol sa Maharlika Investment Fund ay nasa ilalim ng MIC na kontrolado naman ng national government.



Sa ilalim ng panukala, papayagan ang dayuhan o mga foreigners na maging miyembro ng board pero binigyang diin ni Villar na mga Piilipino pa rin ang may kontrol sa MIC.



“There are three independent directors- it doesn’t say that they (foreigners) cannot,” sabi ni Villar.



Nilinaw niyang bagaman bukas sa foreign investors ang Maharlika, wala aniya silang “voting interest” sa pagpapatakbo sa MIC.



“The Maharlika Investment Corporation - they can only issue preferred shares as investment, meaning you have an economic interest but you do not have a voting interest. There’s also a limit that no single private sector share holder shall directly on indirectly own more than 5% of the authorize capital stock,” sabi ni Villar.

