Voters mark their ballots in Precinct 1055 at the Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City during the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The House of Representatives has approved on second reading House Bill 8187, declaring the National Election Day as a regular non-working holiday.

As explained in a committee fact sheet, the bill seeks to allow maximum participation of the electorate in national elections.

The bill declares national election as a regular non-working holiday in the country.

It defines national election as involving electoral activities such as plebiscites, referenda, people's initiative, recall elections, special elections, and other processes of voting of a similar nature and are national in scope as regular holidays.

"While the proclamation of a national election day as a special non-working holiday may seem apt, its declaration as a regular non-working holiday [is a] permanent recognition [that] every voting is a Filipino's right to vote. It is the embodiment of the value that each Filipino vote holds," said Rep. Maximo Dalog Jr., chairman of the House Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms.

"In the previous election, the voter turnout recorded a commendable rate of 83 percent. Consider the potential impact if we were to establish an election day that eliminates the constraints of work or other obligations, thereby creating a day that is more convenient and regard themselves as an integral part of the electoral process.," 4PS Party List Rep. JC Abalos said.

The bill's third and final approval will be held when the 19th Congress opens its second regular session on July 24.