Members of the Philippine National Police in Concepcion, Tarlac arrest some 87 people on June 9, 2022 after a group of activists, cultural workers, and local farmers cultivated a piece of disputed land in Tinang village. The farmers, who are Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program beneficiaries, say they have been tilling the land for the past 27 years and are waiting for their official installation this month as previously promised by Department of Agrarian Reform Undersecretary John Lana. Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The land dispute among Hacienda Tinang farmers in Tarlac has already been resolved, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said on Tuesday.

Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III said what made it hard to end the nearly 3-decade dispute was the issue between farmers.

Around 450 land titles will be released for 450 families in a matter of two weeks, said Estrella.

"It would have been only farmer versus landowner ay madali po sanang i-resolve, pero ito ay naging farmer group versus another farmer group," Estrella told Palace reporters.

"We are happy to inform everybody that our formula of multiple shuttle diplomacy and constantly holding dialogue with the stakeholders, finally we were able to resolve this case and mayroon tayong nailabas na desisyon tungkol dito sa Hacienda Tinang," he said.

No protest or appeal was made following the recent release of the resolution, he said. A copy of the resolution released to the press was undated.

"And as a matter of fact, ito po ay final na po and executory, itong kasong ito, dahil wala pong nag-file ng appeal, wala pong nagprotesta at, as a matter of fact, iyon pong director, already issued or about to issue already a writ of execution," he said.

Estrella said each land title would get around 200 hectares.

In June 2022, around 90 farmers and their supporters were arrested after destroying sugarcanes in disputed land in the area.

Government issued a collective certificate of land ownership award (CLOAs) on Sept. 26, 1995 to select farmers.