The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) signed Tuesday a memorandum of understanding to start the digitalization of services provided by CHED and higher education institutions (HEIs).

CHED Chief Prospero De Vera said this would initially include the release of diplomas and transcript of records of students by the universities and colleges.

“The law requires that the first-time graduates, or first-time job seekers would have to provide three copies of diplomas and transcript of records. The only problem is it's the universities that issue this, not CHED. But the complaints go to CHED. So therefore, we need to be able to integrate the higher education institutions more so that everyone moves along the same line, having IT solutions to make this available,” De Vera stressed.

CHED will meet with the HEIs to discuss the project and have them sign each a memorandum of understanding with the DICT.

“Among the HEIs titingnan namin kung sino diyan ang ready na, kasi may mga HEIs na tayo na malaki na ang investment sa IT. Na-digitize na ang records nila, so 'yun ang uunahin natin na i-mobilize. 'Yung mga kailangan pa ng tulong o ng intervention natin doon ay tulungan natin sila na gumamit o gumawa ng IT solutions,” De Vera explained.

Through the e-governance system with DICT, De Vera said, CHED also would be able to fast-track and systemize the release of Certificate of Authentication and Verification (CAV), the document commonly needed by graduates who have applications for overseas employment.

‘E-GOV SUPER APP’

Meanwhile, the DICT also announced that it would launch this week the “eGov PH Super App," a downloadable mobile application that integrates several government online services.

This one-stop-shop platform will provide convenience to the public by offering paperless and contactless transactions for SIM Registration, Local Government Units services, job application, tourism, start-up applications, healthcare information, passport application, among others.

This has a “single sign-on technology” feature wherein the mobile user must register only once, and the person’s information can be used in different transactions with various government offices.

“I-consider niyo ang eGov as rotonda, so 'yung system ng SSS, GSIS, PhilHealth, PAG-IBIG, andiyan na rin ang iba’t ibang ahensiya like LGU. The moment na pumasok ka sa rotonda, abot kamay mo ang services ng government,” DICT Undersecretary for e-government David Almirol Jr. said.

However, DICT clarified that it would be the individual government agency or office that would process each transaction, and would protect the personal data of users.

“On data security, it is integrated in our national cybersecurity plan. 'Yung naka-setup po natin ay all government agencies have their respective sectoral security framework,” DICT Sec. Ivan Uy said.

