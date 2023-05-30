Arroyo joins Marcos Jr, Romualdez at Malacanang event

MANILA—Former President and Pampanga 1st District Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo joined President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and House Speaker Martin Romualdez at an event hosted by Malacanang for a Thai business group on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Arroyo posted pictures of the event which was a courtesy call of the chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group, Thailand’s largest business company.

She noted in her post that the conglomerate started its investment in the Philippines during her administration.

Arroyo said that the visiting conglomerate officials confirmed that they will expand their investments to help the Philippines in the quest of the Marcos administration to develop a model value chain in the country.

This marks Arroyo's first public appearance with the President and the House Speaker together after she denied planning an alleged coup plot against Romualdez, blasting talks that First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos was involved in the plot.

Rumors of the alleged ouster plan first surfaced last week after Arroyo was demoted to deputy speaker from senior deputy speaker.

Romualdez has slammed alleged attempts to destabilize the House of Representatives, saying that the lower House was "in order."

RELATED VIDEO