VP-elect Duterte's camp clarifies request for transition meeting with OVP

MANILA --The camp of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio on Sunday clarified that the meeting they requested with the Office of the Vice President involves incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo's team.

In a statement, Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco, Duterte-Carpio's spokesperson, said the initial meeting will be between the teams of the outgoing and incoming vice president, and not personally between Duterte-Carpio and Robredo.

"VP-elect Sara sent a letter dated 27 May 2022 addressed to Vice President Leni Robredo requesting an initial virtual meeting between the members of their respective teams to discuss protocols, policies, precedents and other matters concerning the Office of the Vice President," she said.

"As can be gleaned from the letter-request of Inday Sara, the initial meeting sought will be between the teams, and not personally between the outgoing Vice President and the incoming Vice President," Frasco added.

Duterte-Carpio last week said she has already sent a request to the OVP for a meeting.

The incumbent Davao City mayor earlier said she intends to take her oath as the Philippines’ 15th vice president on June 19 in her hometown Davao City.