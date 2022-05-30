MANILA — A teachers' group staged Monday a protest in front of the Senate headquarters in Pasay, calling on lawmakers to pass a measure that would make their election duty honoraria tax-free.

Alliance of Concerned Teachers Secretary General Raymond Basilio described the 20-percent tax as "extremely burdensome and unjust."

Basilio's group pressed legislators to immediately pass Senate Bill No. 2520, which would make teachers' honoraria tax-free. It is among the 50 measures awaiting the Senate's final reading approval.

"We cannot emphasize enough how important this measure is to election frontliners and the urgency for it to be approved today and in the coming days," Basilio said.

"If our legislators fail to do so, all our efforts will go to waste and our poll workers will continue to be deprived of their right to decent pay," he added.

The Senate will mark its sine die adjournment on June 3.

In November, the Comelec issued a resolution providing the honoraria rates for poll workers in the May 9 elections:

Chairperson of electoral board - P7,000

Members of EB - P6,000

DepEd Supervisor Official (DESO) - P5,000

Support staff - P3,000

Medical personnel - P3,000

The poll body has also said it would give P2,000 additional pay to teachers who had to work overtime during the elections due to malfunctioning vote-counting machines and SD cards, among other factors.

More than 647,000 teaching and non-teaching personnel from the Department of Education served in this year's elections, data from the agency showed.

