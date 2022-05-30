Philippines reports 679 severe, critical COVID-19 cases

A medical worker wearing a protective suit walks from an isolation room outside of a hospital in Paranaque, Metro Manila on August 24, 2021. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE/file

MANILA - The Philippines' health department said Monday 679 or 12.3 percent of COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals are in severe and critical condition.

The figure is lower than the previous week's 718 severe and critical patients that accounted for 12.9 percent of COVID-19 hospital admissions at the time.

A total of 459 or 16.8 percent of 2,730 intensive care unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied as of Sunday, according to the Department of Health's latest bulletin.

From May 23 to 29, the country recorded 1,317 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 188 per day, which is 8.8 percent higher than the cases reported from the previous week, the DOH said.

Of the additional infections during the week,12 were severe and critical.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, this week's 1,317 weekly cases is the highest weekly number of cases logged in four weeks, or since April 25 to May 1, 2022, when the DOH logged 1,377 cases.

Despite the slight increase, this is the sixth straight week that cases logged weekly remained below 1,500.

This is also the first time in two years, or since the week of March 2 to 8, 2020, that the DOH reported no COVID-19 related deaths for the week, ABS-CBN IRG added.

The DOH, however, clarified that the deaths between May 20 to May 30 were not reported due to issues with data extraction from COVIDKAYA.

This is not the first time that the health department has encountered this issue.

Some 69 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 14.1 million have received their booster shots.