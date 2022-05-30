MANILA - Former Manila Rep. Maria Zenaida Angping will head the Presidential Management Staff of the incoming administration, the camp of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said, Monday.

Angping is currently part of Marcos' transition team.

"She is a 3-term congresswoman who advocated legislative measures that promoted diplomatic relations, tourism, development, public health and education, women and children's welfare," incoming Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a press conference.

"She institutionalized necessary infrastructures that promoted sustainable self-reliance and empowerment, especially of the marginalized sector in the third district of Manila," she said.

Angping also served as the "disbursing officer" of the Marcos campaign, the President-elect said in an earlier speech during a gathering with his team and some supporters.

"Angping, who won Ms. Caltex in 1970, also served as technical assistant of the Office of the Governor of Leyte and executive assistant of former China, Saudi Arabia, and US Ambassador Benjamin Romualdez," a press release from Marcos' camp read.

Angping has accepted the post, Angeles said, but did not clarify whether the former lawmaker applied for the post or was picked by the President-elect.

Under the law, the PMS is responsible for the "primary staffing arm of the President of the Philippines, responsible for research and other preparations required for the briefing papers used by the President, and for the logistical and other planning work for presidential trips, both domestic and foreign."

It is also tasked with the administration of the President’s Social Fund and membership in Cabinet Clusters, according to the Official Gazette.