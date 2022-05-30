Analyst shares opposite view: 'The Duterte gov't has been a catastrophe for human rights'

Protesters hold a rally in UP Diliman on July 4, 2020 as they condemn the recently signed Anti-Terror Law. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of National Defense (DND) on Monday said the country's security, justice, and peace cluster has advanced the cause for human rights in the past six years under the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte through the crackdown on local terrorists.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said they signed a human rights program led by the United Nations (UN) and also helped "resolve cases under preliminary investigation" in the country.

"Trabaho din ng aming cluster ang pagpapalakas at pagtatangol sa karapatang pantao. To advance the cause of human rights in the country, we signed the UN joint program on technical cooperation and capacity building for the protection and promotion of human rights in the Philippines," Lorenzana said during the "Duterte Legacy Summit" in Pasay City.

"In addition to this, the Philippines was reelected to the human rights council which it served from 2019 to 2021," he added.

Aside from this, the security, justice, and peace cluster — composed primarily of the DND, Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the National Security Adviser, among other departments —helped "institutionalize an efficient and impartial justice system."

This was the cluster's other "strategic goal," Lorenzana said.

"Pinabilis po natin ang pagresolba sa mga kaso under preliminary investigation. Pinataas din natin ang disposition rate ng criminal cases sa ating piskalya," said the defense chief.

"Para naman mabigyan ng libre at agarang legal assistance ang mga mahihirap na kababayan, kumuha po tayo ng mas maraming public attorneys sa boung bansa. Our Public Attorneys [Office] provide legal services to qualified individuals including the accused and the victims of crimes and abuse," he added.

Lorenzana hailed Duterte's order creating the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and the passage of the Anti-Terrorism Law, saying these will ensure that terrorism would be finally stopped.

The NTF-ELCAC, known for red-tagging celebrities, activists, lawyers, and journalists, brought a "whole of nation approach" on communist insurgency response through the Barangay Development Program (BDP), he said.

"Sa ilalim ng BDP, ang mga barangay ay mabibigyan ng proyektong katulad ng farm to market roads, eskwelahan, sistemang pangsanitasyon at patubig, istasyong pangkalusugan at programang pangkabuhayan," Lorenzana said.

"Dagdag pa rito ang pagtugon sa iba pang pangangailangan ng barangay. Upang matulungan ang ating mga kapatid na katutubo, gumawa tayo ng mga komunidad sa iba't ibang rehyon kung saan sila maaring mamuhay ng mapayapa at matiwasay," he added.

A Supreme Court ruling late last year struck down only 2 portions of the anti-terror law: the definition of "terrorism" and a portion of the Anti-Terrorism Council's (ATC) responsibility.

Human rights groups and advocates have described the Anti-Terrorism Act as "draconian," fearing that this could worsen the human rights situation in the country.

The creation of NTF-ELCAC and passage of the ATL came after Duterte formally announced the end of the government's peace negotiations with communist rebels in March 2019 amid alleged attacks on government troops while talks were being held.

Duterte earlier urged law enforcement authorities to continue their fight against terrorism, vowing to even protect them when human rights issues arise.

He repeatedly lambasted the Commission on Human Rights, while some groups blame him for the charges against and detention of his critic, Sen. Leila de Lima.

Lorenzana did not mention the country's probe from the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity which supposedly happened as the government launched its deadly war on drugs.

The ICC's drug war probe has been suspended since last year, however, as it assesses the scope of the government's deferral request.

CATASTROPHE FOR HUMAN RIGHTS

Political analyst Tony La Vina said there is no dissent in the documentation by academics, human rights advocates and international observers about the Duterte government's human rights record.

"He will be the first president of the Philippine that will be charged with crimes against humanity. When he leaves office, even in the Philippines, there will be charges filed against him," La Vina said on ANC.

"So, unfortunately, the history of that is already written by academics, by human rights advocates, by international observers. There's really no dissent on that, that this government, the Duterte government has been a catastrophe for human rights, particularly because of the war against drugs, and also because of its misguided corruption-ridden war against insurgency," he added.