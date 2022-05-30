Labor reforms ng Bahrain at Saudi malaking tulong sa OFWs - Locsin

NEW YORK - Malaking tulong ang ginawang labor reforms ng Bahrain at Saudi Arabia para mapaganda ang kalagayan ng Filipino migrant workers.

Ito ang sinabi ni Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. sa “Forum on Labor Mobility and Human Rights” na ginanap sa United Nations Headquarters sa New York kamakailan.

Inorganisa ng gobyerno ng Pilipinas, Kingdom of Bahrain at Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ang forum kasabay ng International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) sa UN.

Napapanahon sabi ni Locsin ang hakbang ng dalawang bansa para matugunan ang samu’t saring abusive labor practices na nararanasan ng Overseas Filipino Workers.

“These developments were once aspirations; they are now a reality. As a country of origin and a GCM (Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration) Champion, the Philippines commends these progressive reforms that raise the standards of protection of migrants to levels they deserve,” pahayag ni Locsin.

“Let these initiatives be a beacon for other countries to join in the common goal and responsibility of protecting migrants,” dagdag pa ni Locsin.

Pinuri rin ni Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola ang Bahrain sa kanilang Flexi Permit kung saan ang isang OFW ay maaring magtrabaho kahit walang sponsor.

Valid ng dalawang taon ang permit at ang Flexi Permit holder ay maaring magtrabaho ng full-time o part-time sa kahit ilang employer.

“This served as a ray of hope for many undocumented Filipinos as they were provided a pathway to be regularized by sponsoring themselves and working on a freelance basis. The flexi-visas also come with health insurance and a return ticket to those who wish to return home,” paliwanag ni Arriola.

Suportado rin ng Pilipinas ang repormang ginawa sa Kafala system ng mga bansa sa Gitnang Silangan dahil sa limitasyon at hirap na naidulot nito sa mga OFW sa mga nagdaang taon.

Si Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations, Ambassador Enrique Manalo ang nagsilbing moderator ng forum.

