House OKs no contact apprehension scheme on 3rd reading

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Monday approved a bill that mandates no physical contact in apprehending traffic violators.

Voting 180-6-0, the House of Representatives approved on third reading House Bill 10811 or the "No Contact Traffic Apprehension Act".

According to the bill's fact sheet, the measure seeks to achieve the following:

- utilize available road surveillance technology in apprehending traffic violations; to enhance road discipline and road safety

- curtail graft and corruption and abuse of authority by traffic enforcers employing physical or face-to-face apprehension

- eliminate the prolonged exposure of traffic enforcers to road hazards when physically enforcing traffic rules and regulations; and,

- harmonize traffic rules and regulations across all localities nationwide

The bill’s key provisions include the following:

- mandates no physical contact in apprehending traffic violations through the use of available road surveillance cameras

- defines duties and powers of traffic agencies in No Contact Traffic Apprehension (NCTA)

- mandates the tagging of the license of the erring driver instead of the registration of the vehicle involved in a traffic violation and alerting the Land Transportation Office (LTO) of the violation

- rewards law-abiding drivers every five years when their license is clear of demerits as may be determined under Republic Act No. 10930 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, as amended;

- allows sharing of data of drivers and other road users among authorized traffic agencies in accordance with Republic Act No. 10173 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012; and,

- allows a transition period for the full implementation of the NCTA

