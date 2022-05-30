President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his speech during the inauguration of the new 20-storey Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Head Office Building in Pasig City on May 23, 2022. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo

Duterte may teach in Davao: aide

MANILA (UPDATED)— President Rodrigo Duterte has started to pack his things in Malacanang as the end of his six-year term nears, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said on Monday.

Medialdea said some of Duterte's belongings have been sent to his hometown Davao City as early as three months ago.

"Patapos na nga siya. Two, three months ago, nagpapadala na siya ng gamit niya," the Executive Secretary said in an ambush interview with reporters.

"Mga personal things inuna na niya. Karamihan, Davao lahat siyempre, doon 'yun pupunta," he added.

Duterte's term will end on June 30.

Medialdea also said the President might teach in his hometown after stepping down from power. No details were immediately available.

Duterte is a lawyer by profession who graduated from San Beda College, now San Beda University, in 1972.

"I really don’t know. He said he was going to teach… sa Davao," said Medialdea.

'DUTERTE TO LEAVE BETTER PHILIPPINES'

During his speech at the "Duterte Legacy Summit" in Pasay City, Medialdea said the outgoing President would leave a far better Philippines since he assumed his post 6 years ago.

He also expressed gratitude to all government workers for being "relentless in supporting the government's policies and for ensuring that the public will truly see and feel the care of their government."

"Our administration, just like any, had many ups and downs. But what is certain is that [the] Duterte administration is leaving behind a far better Philippines than was what handed over to us six years ago," he said.

"Our success as workers in government is not gauged by the number of monuments we ave built nor is it weighed by the amount of funds we have accumulated. Instead, it is measured by the actual lives we changed for the better," he added.

Earlier reports from international organizations, however, said the human rights situation in the country worsened under Duterte, with some advocates noting the lack of healthcare access amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report by the US State Department, on the other hand, showed that corruption proliferated under the current government, compounded by personal connections and bribery.

Aside from these, the US agency also raised the killings of lawyers, the poor state of the country's major prisons, the alleged physical abuse and lack of resources in handling prisoners, and the arbitrary arrest among individuals under Duterte.

The tough-talking Duterte earlier said he was going to remain a public servant after he steps down from the presidency.

In his previous speeches, the 77-year-old Duterte joked that he was going to depose Satan in hell and there was nothing left to do but look at pretty women.